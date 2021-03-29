Atlantia shareholders scrap motorway unit spin-off plan

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Atlantia Group is seen outside its headquarters in Rome, Italy August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Shareholders in Italy’s Atlantia on Monday rejected a proposal to extend to end-July from end-March a plan to spin off Autostrade, in a sign they prefer focusing on ongoing talks to sell the motorway unit to a consortium led by state lender CDP.

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia started a spin-off project for its motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia last year as an alternative plan to the sale of its 88% stake in the subsidiary to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and its partners.

CDP, together with co-investors Macquarie and Blackstone, have been negotiating with Atlantia on Autostrade since last year to try end a dispute triggered by the 2018 collapse of a bridge ran by the unit.