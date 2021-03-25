Atlantia key investors say CDP-led bid on motorway unit looks best bet

Slideshow ( 2 images )

MILAN (Reuters) - Atlantia key investors said on Thursday the bid expected by Saturday from Italian state lender CDP and its partners appeared to be the best option for the sale of the group’s motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia.

Edizione, through which the Benetton family owns 30% of Atlantia, and banking foundation CRT said they hoped the Italian infrastructure group would submit the offer from the CDP-led consortium to a shareholder meeting so all investors could vote on it.

In two separate statements they also said they would vote against extending a deadline for potential offers to buy part of Atlantia’s motorway assets resulting from a spin off.