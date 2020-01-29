Avast reviews options for Jumpshot on data privacy concerns

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm Avast (AVST.L) said on Wednesday it was reviewing all options related to its trend analytics service, Jumpshot, after media reports raised concerns over data privacy that sent its shares tumbling.

Avast allegedly collected data on what many of its users did online and sent it to its unit, Jumpshot, which then offered to sell the information to clients, according to the media reports on Monday.

Shares of Avast, which denied the allegations in a blog post on Tuesday, were down 4.6% as of 1332 GMT.