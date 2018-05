LONDON (Reuters) - Cyber security firm Avast (AVST.L) was down almost 3 percent in its debut on Thursday compared to its offer price of 250 pence in the biggest initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange since July 2017.

The logo of Avast Software company is seen at its headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The private equity-backed firm fell as low as 240 pence before recovering to 243 pence by 0744 GMT. Bankers typically price IPOs aiming for a slight rise in the first days of trading.