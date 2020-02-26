Cybersecurity firm Avast sees healthy growth after in-line 2019

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Avast Software company is seen at its headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

LONDON (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Avast (AVST.L) said it expected to deliver healthy growth in 2020 after it reported a 7.9% rise in 2019 adjusted core earnings of $483 million on revenue of $873 million.

The London-listed company said it would incur an exceptional cost of $15-25 million for shutting down its Jumpshot analytics business, which had been criticized for the sale of customer information. It said last month it would close the operation.

