(Reuters) - Australia’s Aveo Group (AOG.AX) on Wednesday said it had signed a deal with units of Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) under which the Canadian firm will buy the Australian retirement home operator for A$1.27 billion.

The offer values Aveo at A$2.195 per share, which the company had disclosed earlier this month.

Aveo’s board unanimously recommends the offer, the company said in a statement.