Azul bids again for Avianca Brasil assets after walking away

An Embraer ERJ-190AR airplane of Azul Brazilian Airlines prepares to land at Santos Dumont airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA (AZUL.N) on Monday made a new attempt to purchase some of bankrupt airline Avianca Brasil’s most coveted routes, offering $145 million and reversing a decision not to participate.

Avianca Brasil filed for bankruptcy protection in December, setting off a fierce battle for its airport slots, the rights to land and depart in crowded airports, which were expected to be sold at a bankruptcy auction that was suspended indefinitely.

Azul had been out of the picture for weeks regarding the auction, outbid by competitors Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA) and Latam Airlines Group (LTM.SN), which had caused a rift among the carriers. They had signed a binding commitment to bid at least $70 million each before the auction.

Azul’s proposal is $5 million higher than what Gol and Latam offered. But it was unclear if it will be accepted and remains in the hands of a Brazilian judge.

Gol and Latam’s plan caused a rift among the carriers, and led Azul to leave airline industry group ABEAR, in which Gol and Latam are also members, and to deny any further interest in the assets and criticize its competitors.

“Essentially what they did was they had a shutdown plan to keep us out,” Chief Executive Officer John Rodgerson told Reuters last week, referring to Gol and Latam. “I think the way they acted was inappropriate.”

Avianca Brasil shares a corporate parent, Synergy Group, with better-known Avianca Holdings SA AVT_p.CN, which is based in Colombia.