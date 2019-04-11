Brazil airport to ban Avianca Brasil flights unless it resumes payments

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A318-100 airplane of Avianca Brazil flies over the Guanabara Bay as it prepares to land at Santos Dumont airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Struggling carrier Avianca Brasil will not be allowed to take off from Brazil’s largest airport, located in Guarulhos, starting Friday, unless it resumes payments for the use of its facilities, the airport operator said in a statement.

Avianca Brasil filed for bankruptcy protection in December and has since incurred increasing debts with lessors and airport operators as it continued to carry out most of its scheduled flights. The airline is very low on cash and fell behind on its payroll in March.