United Airlines 'not concerned' about Avianca Colombia jv: CEO

Oscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines, discusses his vision for the company, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz said on Wednesday he was “not concerned” about the future of the No. 3 U.S. carrier’s joint venture with Colombia’s Avianca Holdings AVT_p.CN and Panama’s Copa Airlines (CPA.N).

The comment followed news on Tuesday that a separate carrier, Avianca Brasil, had filed for bankruptcy protection. Avianca Brasil is owned by holding company Synergy Group, which also controls Colombia’s better-known Avianca Holdings.

United extended a $456 million loan to Synergy Group last month as part of its planned joint venture.