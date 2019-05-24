United Airlines says willing to loan Avianca Holdings up to $150 million

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines plane with the Continental Airlines logo on its tail, taxis to the runway at O'Hare International airport in Chicago October 1, 2010. UAL Corp and Continental Airlines Inc. closed their merger on Friday to form the world's largest carrier, called United Airlines. REUTERS/Frank Polich

(Reuters) - United Airlines said on Friday it was willing to loan up to $150 million to Colombian airline Avianca Holdings SA.

In November, United Continental Holdings Inc finalized a three-way joint venture with carriers Avianca and Copa Airlines of Panama, giving the U.S. airline a deeper foothold in Latin America.

Under the deal, United had loaned $456 million to cash-strapped Avianca’s parent company, Synergy Group Corp.

Avianca’s majority shareholder, BRW Aviation LLC - one of the companies that United entered into a loan with - has defaulted, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Kingsland Holdings Ltd, Avianca’s largest minority shareholder, has been granted independent voting rights to manage BRW.