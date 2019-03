FILE PHOTO: A logo of Azul Brazilian Airlines is seen on a plane's tail at International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil July 11, 2018. Picture taken July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA has signed a non-binding agreement worth $105 million to buy certain assets of rival carrier Avianca Brasil, which is operating under bankruptcy court projection, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Azul said the agreement involves 70 pairs of airport slots and Avianca’s certification as an airline operator in Brazil.