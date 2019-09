FILE PHOTO: An Aviva logo sits on the window of the company head office in the city of London, Britain March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva (AV.L) has appointed Erica Arnold in a new role of chief operating officer, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Arnold joins from Zurich Insurance (ZURN.S), and will be responsible for operations, customer strategy and IT, Aviva said.

The appointment is the latest leadership change at the company since Maurice Tulloch became chief executive in March.