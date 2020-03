FILE PHOTO: A pedestrians walks past the Aviva logo outside the company head office in the city of London, Britain March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva (AV.L) said on Friday it would pull out completely from Indonesia by selling its entire stake in joint venture PT Astra Aviva Life to its partner in the operation.

“The transaction is expected to complete in Q4 2020 and is subject to certain closing conditions,” Aviva said in a statement.