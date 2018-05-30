FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
May 30, 2018 / 9:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Aviva Investors merges businesses into new real assets unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the fund arm of insurer Aviva (AV.L), said on Wednesday it would combine its real estate, infrastructure and private debt businesses into a new unit called Aviva Investors Real Assets.

Aviva said the business, which would manage 37 billion pounds ($49.08 billion) in assets, would focus on investments where it was a direct operator, with full control over fund management, asset management, origination and distribution.

As a result, it said it had agreed to sell its indirect real estate multi-manager business and an interest in Encore+, a pan-European commercial property fund, with a combined 6 billion pounds in assets, to Lasalle Investment Management.

    Further financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

    Aviva Investors said Mark Versey would be chief investment officer of the new unit, overseeing 300 staff.

    Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Emma Rumney

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.