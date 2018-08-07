China's HNA in talks to sell minority stake in Avolon to Orix: sources

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s HNA Group Co Ltd is in advanced talks to sell a minority stake in its aircraft-leasing business Avolon Holdings Ltd to Japan’s Orix Corp, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing, China February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

HNA is looking to sell 25 percent to 30 percent stake, one of the sources told Reuters, adding that there are other parties involved in the discussions as well.

The deal could be worth more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2AO9WID earlier.

The Chinese firm is keen that it gets full price for the stake sale, sources told Reuters earlier this month.

“HNA’s liquidity problems are well documented. This is one way to ease pressure on the group,” the second source told Reuters. The sources did not want to be identified as the information is confidential.

The logo of Orix Corp is pictured in Tokyo, Japan April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Dublin-headquartered Avolon is the world’s third largest aircraft-leasing business with a fleet of 890 aircraft and counts 156 airlines among its clients.

Avolon was bought by Bohai Capital Holding, which is majority owned by HNA Group, for $2.5 billion in 2015. It then bought the aircraft-leasing arm of CIT Group for $10 billion, creating the world’s third-largest aircraft lessor.

Orix Aviation, also based in Dublin, is a 100 percent subsidiary of Orix Corp and is among the world’s top 15 aircraft lessors.

The move comes at a time when a flood of Chinese funding is shaping the $280 billion-strong aircraft-leasing industry as a significant new asset class. Japanese lessors are also large players.

The Chinese aviation-to-financial services firm has been offloading assets and its stakes in companies such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts and Spain’s NH Hotel Group SA as part of a wider reorganization.

A spokesman for Tokyo-based Orix declined to comment. HNA was not immediately available for comment. There was no immediate response from Avolon to Reuters queries sent outside office hours.