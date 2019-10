SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Natura Cosmeticos SA (NATU3.SA) announced on Friday an amendment to the acquisition agreement of Avon Products (AVP.N) to adjust the conversion rate to recent changes in Natura´s capital.

Each Avon share will be exchanged for 0.3 Natura American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). As each ADR represents two Natura shares, each Avon share will be equivalent to 0.6 Natura stock.