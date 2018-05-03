Avon first-quarter results largely in line with estimates

(Reuters) - Avon Products Inc’s (AVP.N) first-quarter results were roughly in line with analysts’ estimates and the cosmetics maker reported a drop in the number of its door-to-door saleswomen, known as “Avon Ladies.”

The ‘Little Black Dress’ perfume maker’s number of active representatives declined 4 percent for the quarter ended March 31, largely due to declines in Brazil.

“Avon’s first-quarter results were unsatisfactory and do not represent the underlying potential of the business,” Chief Executive Jan Zijderveld said in a statement.

Sales were flat in Latin America, where active representatives declined 6 percent, but were offset by growth in its markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $20.3 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a loss of $36.5 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Avon reported a loss of 2 cents, in line with analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose to $1.39 billion, edging past the average estimate of $1.35 billion.

