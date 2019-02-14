Avon revenue falls short on LatAm hit, dip in sales reps

A screen displays the price for Avon Products Inc. at the post that trades the stock on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 15, 2012. Shares of Avon Products Inc fell 15 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday, after Coty Inc withdrew its $10.7 billion takeover bid for the world's largest cosmetics direct seller, saying Avon had missed its deadline to begin discussions. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)

(Reuters) - Avon Products Inc reported lower-than-expected total revenue for the fourth quarter on Thursday, hurt by falls in the number of active sales representatives and a dip in demand for its products in Latin American markets.

Shares in the company, which reported an adjusted profit in line with analysts’ estimates of 7 cents after excluding a $126 million restructuring charge, were down almost 5 percent in trading before the bell. The total number of active sales representatives out selling Avon’s signature cosmetics among friends and relatives and local communities, declined 6 percent overall in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018.

Revenue in the company’s southern Latin American business - which includes Brazil and Argentina - fell 15 percent to $488.3 million.

Total revenue fell 11 percent to $1.40 billion, short of an average analysts’ estimate of $1.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Avon recorded restructuring costs of approximately $126 million before tax in the fourth quarter, primarily related to the Open Up Avon restructuring plan it launched last year.

Net loss attributable to the company was $77.6 million, or 19 cents per share in the quarter, compared to a profit of $91.5 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.