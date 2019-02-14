Avon revenue falls short on LatAm hit, dip in sales reps

(Reuters) - Avon Products Inc reported lower-than-expected total revenue for the fourth quarter on Thursday, hurt by falls in the number of active sales representatives and a dip in demand for its products in Latin American markets.
Shares in the company, which reported an adjusted profit in line with analysts’ estimates of 7 cents after excluding a $126 million restructuring charge, were down almost 5 percent in trading before the bell. The total number of active sales representatives out selling Avon’s signature cosmetics among friends and relatives and local communities, declined 6 percent overall in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018.
Revenue in the company’s southern Latin American business - which includes Brazil and Argentina - fell 15 percent to $488.3 million.
Total revenue fell 11 percent to $1.40 billion, short of an average analysts’ estimate of $1.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Avon recorded restructuring costs of approximately $126 million before tax in the fourth quarter, primarily related to the Open Up Avon restructuring plan it launched last year.
Net loss attributable to the company was $77.6 million, or 19 cents per share in the quarter, compared to a profit of $91.5 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Reporting by Jaslein Mahil; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli