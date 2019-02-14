Cosmetics maker Avon quarterly revenue misses estimates

A screen displays the price for Avon Products Inc. at the post that trades the stock on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 15, 2012. Shares of Avon Products Inc fell 15 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday, after Coty Inc withdrew its $10.7 billion takeover bid for the world's largest cosmetics direct seller, saying Avon had missed its deadline to begin discussions. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)

(Reuters) - Avon Products Inc reported lower-than-expected total revenue and a quarterly loss, hurt by dwindling demand for its beauty products and decreasing numbers of its sales representatives.

Net loss attributable to the company was $77.6 million, or 19 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of $91.5 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier. Total revenue fell 11 percent to $1.40 billion, missing the average analysts’ estimate of $1.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.