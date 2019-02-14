Cosmetics maker Avon quarterly revenue misses estimates

(Reuters) - Avon Products Inc reported lower-than-expected total revenue and a quarterly loss, hurt by dwindling demand for its beauty products and decreasing numbers of its sales representatives.
Net loss attributable to the company was $77.6 million, or 19 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of $91.5 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier. Total revenue fell 11 percent to $1.40 billion, missing the average analysts’ estimate of $1.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Reporting by Jaslein Mahil; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli