Factbox: Key winners at the 2018 Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2018 Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday, hosted by “Saturday Night Live” performers Colin Jost and Michael Che.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
“Game of Thrones” HBO
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” FX
Matthew Rhys “The Americans”
Claire Foy “The Crown”
Bill Hader “Barry”
Rachel Brosnahan “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Darren Criss “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: America Crime Story”
Regina King “Seven Seconds”
“Saturday Night Live”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
