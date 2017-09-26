Vomiting aristocrats! Over-50s get a look in at Britain's Turner Prize

LONDON (Reuters) - A 62-year-old, Tanzanian-born artist whose creations include dinner plates painted with vomiting aristocrats is one of a new breed of nominee for British art’s high-profile Turner Prize: an over-50.

A woman walks past paintings by Turner Prize nominee Hurvin Anderson at the press preview for the 2017 Turner Prize at Ferens Art Gallery in Hull, Britain September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Lubaina Himid, 62, is joined on the shortlist by British painter Hurvin Anderson, 52, the first artists over the age of 50 to be nominated since 1991 when a rule was adopted requiring nominees to be that.

This is the first year since then that the rule has been dropped.

“It feels at this moment that contemporary art is not as generational as perhaps it was in the ‘90s or even in noughties,” Alex Farquharson, director of organizers Tate Britain director told Reuters.

A gallery worker stands next to a painting by Turner Prize nominee Lubaina Himid at the press preview for the 2017 Turner Prize at Ferens Art Gallery in Hull, Britain September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

“There are so many artists, now of older age, whose work is being shown in very contemporary contexts and being discussed in very current critical context, and are being looked at by younger artists.”

The other two shortlisted artists, German painter Andrea Buttner and British filmmaker Rosalind Nashashibi, are both in their 40s.

Founded in 1984, the Turner Prize is the UK’s most high-profile visual arts award. During the 1990s, it helped to launch the careers of some of the stars of the Young British Artists movement, such as Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin.

An exhibition showcasing nominees work opened in Ferens Gallery in the northern city of Hull on Tuesday and runs until Jan. 7.

The winner be announced on Dec. 5 and will receive a £25,000 ($33,600) cash prize.