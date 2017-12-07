FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Wonder Woman,' 'The Post' among AFI's movies of the year
December 7, 2017 / 10:08 PM

'Wonder Woman,' 'The Post' among AFI's movies of the year

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Press freedom movie “The Post,” gay romance “Call Me By Your Name,” World War Two film “Dunkirk” and superhero movie “Wonder Woman” were among 10 films of the year chosen by the American Film Institute (AFI) on Thursday, in a list likely to be echoed at Hollywood’s high-profile awards shows next year.

Cast member Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of "Wonder Woman" in Los Angeles, California U.S., May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Racial psychological thriller “Get Out,” coming-of-age drama “Lady Bird,” fantasy romance “The Shape of Water,” romantic comedy “The Big Sick,” dark comedy “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and social drama “The Florida Project” were also on the AFI’s annual list.

The AFI’s list is non-competitive with no overall winner. The movies are selected because they “advance the art of the moving image, enhance the rich cultural heritage of America’s art form, inspire audiences and artists alike and make a mark on American society,” the AFI said in a statement.

The list was announced as Hollywood’s awards season moves into high gear with nominations next week for the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild awards. Oscar nominations will be announced in January.

The AFI list covered a wide range of movies spanning personal, political, racial and women’s issues. “Lady Bird” and “Wonder Woman” are both directed by women, while “The Big Sick,” “The Shape of Water” and “Get Out” were written and directed by people of color.

The AFI also picked its top television shows of the year, with HBO’s medieval fantasy “Game of Thrones,” female-led drama “Big Little Lies,” Netflix’s 1980s science-fiction series “Stranger Things” and Hulu’s dystopian thriller “The Handmaid’s Tale” making the list.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
