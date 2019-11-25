Factbox: Key winners at the 2019 American Music Awards

(Reuters) - The 2019 American Music Awards, voted for by fans, took place in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Artist of the year
Taylor Swift
Artist of the decade
Taylor Swift
New artist of the year
Billie Eilish
Collaboration of the year
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello “Senorita”
Tour of the year
Favorite music video
Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down”
Favorite social artist
Favorite male artist pop/rock
Khalid
Favorite female artist pop/rock
Taylor Swift
Favorite duo or group pop/rock
Favorite album pop/rock
Taylor Swift “Lover”
Favorite male artist country
Kane Brown
Favorite female artist country
Carrie Underwood
Favorite duo or group country
Dan + Shay
Favorite artist rap/hip-hop
Cardi B
Favorite male artist soul/R&B
Bruno Mars
Favorite female artist soul/R&B
Beyonce
Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jane Wardell