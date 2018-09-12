Factbox: Key nominees for the 2018 American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Wednesday for the 2018 American Music Awards. Fans will choose the winners online and the awards will be presented at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Oct.9.
Following are nominations in key categories;
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”
Beyonce & Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Drake
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift
Drake “Scorpion”
Ed Sheeran “Divide”
Taylor Swift “Reputation”
SONG- POP/ROCK
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”
Drake “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran “Perfect”
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Ella Mai
Rihanna
“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By”
“The Greatest Showman”
“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”
Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy