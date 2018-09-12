FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Entertainment News
September 12, 2018 / 7:17 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Factbox: Key nominees for the 2018 American Music Awards

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Wednesday for the 2018 American Music Awards. Fans will choose the winners online and the awards will be presented at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Oct.9.

Feb 14, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and actor Drake looks on during player introductions prior to the NBA All Star Game at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports

Following are nominations in key categories;

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Beyonce & Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

2017 American Music Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 19/11/2017 – (L-R) Ben McKee, Daniel Wayne Sermon, Daniel Platzman and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Drake “Scorpion”

Ed Sheeran “Divide”

Taylor Swift “Reputation”

SONG- POP/ROCK

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”

Drake “God’s Plan”

Slideshow (3 Images)

Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SOUNDTRACK

“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By”

“The Greatest Showman”

“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.