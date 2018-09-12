Factbox: Key nominees for the 2018 American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Wednesday for the 2018 American Music Awards. Fans will choose the winners online and the awards will be presented at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Oct.9.

Feb 14, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and actor Drake looks on during player introductions prior to the NBA All Star Game at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports

Following are nominations in key categories;

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Beyonce & Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

2017 American Music Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 19/11/2017 – (L-R) Ben McKee, Daniel Wayne Sermon, Daniel Platzman and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Drake “Scorpion”

Ed Sheeran “Divide”

Taylor Swift “Reputation”

SONG- POP/ROCK

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”

Drake “God’s Plan”

Slideshow (3 Images)

Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SOUNDTRACK

“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By”

“The Greatest Showman”

“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”