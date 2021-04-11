Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Media and Telecoms

Factbox: Winners of the 2021 BAFTA film awards

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a virtual ceremony broadcast from London’s Royal Albert Hall.

A handout image of EE BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night during the 74th British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, April 10, 2021.BAFTA/Scott Garfitt/Handout via REUTERS

Below are the main winners of Britain’s top film honours.

BEST FILM:

“Nomadland”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:

“Promising Young Woman”

DIRECTOR:

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

LEADING ACTOR:

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

LEADING ACTRESS:

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

“Promising Young Woman”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

“The Father”

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE:

“Another Round”

EE RISING STAR AWARD:

Bukky Bakray

Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Diane Craft

