Hollywood glamor, shiny embellishments on BAFTA red carpet

LONDON (Reuters) - Dresses in dark colors but with plenty of embellishments, monochrome looks and the odd trouser suit dominated the red carpet at Sunday’s BAFTAs, with some stars looking to old Hollywood glamor for Britain’s top movie awards.

Cate Blanchett arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Nominees Glenn Close and Melissa McCarthy as well as award presenters Salma Hayek and Cate Blanchett all chose black frocks for the event, which boasted sparkling embroidery or sequins.

Blanchett’s black dress had a plunging neckline filled with colored stones. Hayek added an eye-catching golden mesh headband to complete her outfit.

“There was a real nod ... back to old Hollywood glamor,” Holly Rains, digital editor at magazine Marie Claire UK, told Reuters. “We saw Salma Hayek ... with this vintage sort of feel with her headband that really sort of evoked 1920s glamor.”

Amy Adams also looked to old Hollywood glamor in a sleek belted burgundy dress with detailed bow shoulders, while fellow Supporting Actress nominee Claire Foy chose a dark green strapless gown.

There were also monochrome looks, with “Widows” actress Viola Davis in a black dress with a huge white bow at the front.

“We saw a lot of bows on the red carpet. They’ve been a mainstay throughout awards season,” Rains said,

Leading Actress winner Olivia Colman also chose a black and white frock, with a boat neck and train. “Mary Queen of Scots” nominee Margot Robbie wore a sparkling gown with exaggerated tulle sleeves. Prince William’s wife, Kate, walked the red carpet in a floaty white one-shoulder dress.

Trouser suits, seen on several red carpets this awards season, also came to London, with EE Rising Star winner Letitia Wright in an all-white ensemble and singer/actress Mary J Blige in a creation embellished with golden chains.

Presenter Joanna Lumley and Leading Actor winner Rami Malek also wore white suits.

Bursts of colors came in award presenter Regina King’s hot pink dress, “Roma” actress Yalitza Aparicio’s strapless red gown and Lily Collins’ midnight blue lace ensemble.

Nominee Cynthia Erivo arrived in a princess-like full skirted strapless tulle gown. Supporting Actress winner Rachel Weisz wore a frilly feminine cream tulle dress with a sparkling belt.

For the men, black suits dominated, with nominee Timothee Chalamet opting for vivid prints and boots.