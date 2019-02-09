Will Colman's Queen Anne rule the BAFTAs? 'The Favourite' leads awards race

LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Anne costume romp “The Favourite” looks set to scoop more movie honors on Sunday as the awards season cavalcade swings into London for the BAFTAs.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony is the most esteemed event outside the United States during the annual awards season, further whipping up the fervor for films ahead of the Oscars on Feb. 24.

“The Favourite” leads the BATFAs race with 12 nominations. Britain’s Olivia Colman is tipped to win Leading Actress for her portrayal of the 18th century queen as frail, childish and tempestuous in a role that has won her several awards already.

Co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz are in the running for their supporting roles in which they bid for the affection of the British monarch, director Yorgos Lanthimos has been nominated and the movie also received nods for Best Film and Outstanding British Film.

“‘The Favourite’ does appear the one to beat (at the BAFTAs),” Alex Ritman, UK correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter, told Reuters.

“I think there’ll be a revolution if Olivia Colman doesn’t get best actress.”

The British actress, deemed a national treasure at home for television roles in “Broadchurch” and “The Night Manager”, faces competition that includes Lady Gaga for “A Star Is Born” and Glenn Close for “The Wife”.

Netflix black and white family portrait “Roma”, Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody”, musical remake “A Star Is Born” and space drama “First Man” each have seven nominations. Political comedy “Vice” has six.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” could see Rami Malek win Leading Actor for his portrayal of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury after bagging a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for the role.

The film will also compete for Outstanding British Film but BAFTA said this week it had suspended director Bryan Singer’s nomination in that category following allegations of sexual misconduct. Singer has denied the allegations.

Facing Malek are Christian Bale for “Vice”, “Green Book” actor Viggo Mortensen, Bradley Cooper for “A Star Is Born” and Steve Coogan for “Stan & Ollie”.

For Supporting Actress, Margot Robbie, Claire Foy and Amy Adams respectively for “Mary Queen of Scots”, “First Man” and “Vice” join the race.

The Supporting Actor winner will be among Richard E. Grant for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”, Sam Rockwell for “Vice”, Mahershala Ali for “Green Book”, Timothee Chalamet for “Beautiful Boy” and Adam Driver for “BlacKkKlansman”.

Lanthimos faces Spike Lee for “BlacKkKlansman”, Bradley Cooper for “A Star Is Born”, Pawel Pawlikowski for “Cold War” and “Roma”‘s Alfonso Cuaron for best director.

The night’s biggest prize will be Best Film where alongside “The Favourite”, “Roma”, “Green Book”, set in the segregated U.S. South in the early 1960s, “A Star Is Born” and “BlacKkKlansman” are also nominated.

The ceremony will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate are also expected alongside Hollywood attendees.

