LONDON (Reuters) - The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards, the UK’s top movie honors, were presented at a ceremony in London on Sunday.

Here is a list of the winners of key awards:

BEST FILM:

“Roma”

DIRECTOR:

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:

“The Favourite”

LEADING ACTOR:

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

LEADING ACTRESS:

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

“The Favourite”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

“BlacKkKlansman”