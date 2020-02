FILE PHOTO: Director Sam Mendes poses at the world premiere of the film "1917" in London, Britain, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Sam Mendes’s “1917” won best film and best director at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards at a star-studded ceremony on Sunday.

The immersive World War One drama was also honored in the outstanding British film, sound, production design, cinematography and special visual effects categories.