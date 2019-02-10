'The Favourite' rules BAFTAs with most wins, 'Roma' takes top prize

LONDON (Reuters) - Netflix black and white film “Roma” picked up the top prize at the BAFTAs on Sunday, scooping Best Film as well as Director, while costume romp “The Favourite” took the most honors at the British awards ceremony.

Andrew Lowe, Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, Lee Magiday, Ceci Dempsey, Yorgos Lanthimos and Ed Guiney hold their awards for Outstanding British Film 'The Favourite' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Alfonso Cuaron’s semi-autobiographical film, about a domestic worker in 1970s Mexico, has won a string of prizes this awards season, further cementing its path to potential Oscar success.

On Sunday, the critically-acclaimed movie had four wins, including Cinematography and Film Not In The English Language.

“I am seriously touched this film has been received the way it has been received,” Cuaron said in his acceptance speech for the top director prize.

Period drama “The Favourite”, in which Olivia Colman stars as Britain’s 18th century Queen Anne, won seven BAFTAs, including Outstanding British film, Original Screenplay, Production Design, Costume Design and Make Up and Hair.

Colman, who portrays the monarch as frail and tempestuous, won the Leading Actress category, a victory that had been expected by many. Her co-star Rachel Weisz scooped the Supporting Actress prize, an award for which fellow “The Favourite” star Emma Stone was also nominated.

“We’re having an amazing night aren’t we,” Colman told her fellow “The Favourite” nominees as she picked up the award.

“This is for a lead. As far as I’m concerned, all three of us are the same and should be the lead. This is for all three of us. It’s got my name on it, but we can scratch in some other names.”

Rami Malek took the Leading Actor prize for his portrayal of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody”, adding to his Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award wins for the role. The film also won the Sound prize.

The BAFTAs, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, drew Hollywood stars including “A Star Is Born” actor and director Bradley Cooper and “Mary Queen of Scots” nominee Margot Robbie, walking a chilly red carpet.

Cooper picked up the Original Music prize for “A Star Is Born”, while Adapted Screenplay went to Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman”.

Mahershala Ali took the Supporting Actor prize for his role in “Green Book”, set in the segregated U.S. South in the early 1960s.