'The Favourite' kicks off BAFTA awards with early wins

Andrew Lowe, Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, Lee Magiday, Ceci Dempsey, Yorgos Lanthimos and Ed Guiney hold their awards for Outstanding British Film 'The Favourite' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Costume romp “The Favourite” kicked off the BAFTAs with several wins on Sunday, scooping Outstanding British Film and the Supporting Actress prizes at Britain’s top film honors.

The 18th century period drama, which stars Olivia Colman as Britain’s Queen Anne, went into the race with 12 nominations.

Colman, who portrays the monarch as frail and tempestuous, is tipped to win Leading Actress later in the evening. Her co-star Rachel Weisz scooped the Supporting Actress prize.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos picked up the prize for Outstanding British film. The movie also won Original Screenplay, Production Design and Make Up and Hair.

“We made a very British film, the story is very British,” the Greek director told Reuters on the red carpet.

“It’s great because my collaborators are also recognized so I’m very proud.”

The event held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, drew Hollywood stars including “A Star Is Born” actor and director Bradley Cooper and “Mary Queen of Scots” nominee Margot Robbie, walking a chilly red carpet.

Cooper picked up the Original Music prize for his musical remake, “A Star Is Born”, while Adapted Screenplay went to Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman”.

Mahershala Ali took the Supporting Actor prize for his role in “Green Book”, set in the segregated U.S. South in the early 1960s.