Factbox: Winners at the 2021 BRIT Awards

LONDON (Reuters) - The 2021 BRIT Awards, Britain’s pop music honours, were held in London on Tuesday.

Singer Dua Lipa accepts the award at the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain May 11, 2021. ©John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Below is a list of the winners at the ceremony.

ALBUM:

Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”

BRITISH SINGLE:

Harry Styles, “Watermelon Sugar”

FEMALE SOLO ARTIST:

Dua Lipa

MALE SOLO ARTIST:

J Hus

BRITISH GROUP:

Little Mix

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST:

Billie Eilish

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST:

The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL GROUP:

Haim

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST:

Arlo Parks

RISING STAR:

Griff

GLOBAL ICON:

Taylor Swift