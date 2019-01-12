Anne-Marie, Dua Lipa and George Ezra among BRIT Awards nominees

LONDON (Reuters) - Singers Anne-Marie, Dua Lipa, Jess Glynne and George Ezra are among the nominees for next month’s BRIT Awards, Britain’s annual pop music honors, in a list dominated by young talent.

Anne-Marie is in the running for four prizes - British Female Solo Artist, Mastercard British Album of the Year for “Speak Your Mind”, British Single and British Artist Video of the Year for “2002” at the British Record Industry Trust (BRIT) awards, to be held on Feb. 20 in London.

Lipa, who triumphed with two wins at last year’s event, is nominated in the British Single category for “IDGAF” as well as her “One Kiss” collaboration with DJ Calvin Harris. The two songs are also in the running for British Artist Video of the Year.

Glynne’s name also featured in four categories including British Female Solo Artist and British Single for “I’ll Be There”. Chart-topper “These Days” by Rudimental featuring Glynne, singer Dan Caplen and rapper Macklemore is also nominated for British Single and British Artist Video of the Year.

The other contenders for British Female Solo Artist include Florence + The Machine, Lily Allen and Jorja Smith, last year’s Critics’ Choice winner. Smith is also nominated for her album “Lost & Found”.

Summer hit “Shotgun” singer George Ezra got three nods: for British Male Solo Artist, for British Single and for his album “Staying at Tamara’s”. He will compete against Sam Smith, Craig David, Aphex Twin and Giggs for British Male Solo Artist.

The album category, the biggest prize on the night, also includes Florence + The Machine’s “High as Hope” and The 1975’s “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships”.

The latter are nominated for British Group alongside Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Little Mix and Years & Years.

“If you look at the list, it’s really fresh, really young, really diverse, really female,” Geoff Taylor, chief executive of the BRIT Awards and the British Phonographic Industry, told Reuters.

“(It’s) a really great list that reflects the year of music and shows just how much fresh talent is coming through.”