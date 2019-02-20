The 1975, DJ Harris triumph at UK BRIT music Awards; Pink honored

LONDON (Reuters) - Pop rock band The 1975 and DJ Calvin Harris were the main winners at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday, each scooping two prizes at Britain’s annual pop music honors.

The 1975 perform at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The 1975 were named British Group and won the biggest prize of the night, Mastercard British Album of the Year, for “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.”

Harris, a Scottish DJ who has recorded worldwide hits with the likes of Rihanna and Sam Smith, triumphed for the first time at the British Record Industry Trust (BRIT) awards, taking the Producer prize and British Single category for his “One Kiss” collaboration with singer Dua Lipa.

American singer-songwriter Pink, who closed the event with a medley of her hits, was honored with the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award, the first international artist to receive the prize.

“This is all too much,” the “Raise Your Glass” and “Just Like a Pill” singer said in her acceptance speech. “To be considered in the same category as David Bowie and The Beatles and Sir Elton (John) and Sir Paul (McCartney) and the Eurythmics and Fleetwood Mac, it’s beyond anything my brain can comprehend.”

Soulful singer Jorja Smith won Best Female Solo Artist, after triumphing with the Critics’ Choice Award at last year’s ceremony. Summer hit “Shotgun” singer George Ezra won the British Male Solo Artist.

British Artist Video of the Year went to all-girl group Little Mix for their “Woman Like Me” collaboration with rapper Nicki Minaj while “Leave a Light On” singer Tom Walker won British Breakthrough Act.

The show, at London’s O2 arena, featured several performances by the likes of Ezra, Little Mix and The 1975. Hollywood star Hugh Jackman opened the ceremony with a performance from his musical film “The Greatest Showman.”

In the international categories, “Thank U, Next” chart-topper Ariana Grande took International Female Solo Artist while Canadian rapper Drake took International Male Solo Artist

The Carters, made up of married duo Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay-Z, took the International Group prize.