Polanski wins best director at Cesar awards, several actresses leave in protest

FILE PHOTO: Film director Roman Polanski arrives at the Madeleine Church to attend a ceremony during a 'popular tribute' to late French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday in Paris, France, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Roman Polanski, who faces accusations of rape, won France’s Cesar Award for best directing for his film “An Officer and a Spy” on Friday, prompting several actresses to walk out of the ceremony in protest.

Polanski was not at the event, the biggest night in French cinema’s calendar, saying earlier that he feared for his safety.

Among those who left the hall prematurely was Adele Haenel, who last year said she had been abused as a child by another director.