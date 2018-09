Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain wins posthumous Emmy for 'Parts Unknown'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who committed suicide in June at age 61, was posthumously awarded his fifth Emmy Award on Sunday for his work on the popular CNN food-and-travel show he hosted, “Parts Unknown.”

FILE PHOTO: Chef Anthony Bourdain poses at the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

Bourdain was bestowed the Emmy, the U.S. television industry’s highest honor, for outstanding writing of a nonfiction program for an episode of the series set in southern Italy that aired last November during its 10th season.

The award was announced on the second night of the Creative Arts Emmys, which cover mostly secondary and technical categories and are given out in advance of the higher-profile Primetime Emmys, which will be presented on Sept. 17.

Bourdain previously won Emmys four years in a row, from 2013 through 2016, as producer and host of “Parts Unknown” in the category of outstanding informational series or special.

The series, which typically featured Bourdain sampling the local cuisine and culture of far-flung or lesser-traveled destinations around the world, earned him the prestigious Peabody Award in 2014.

Bourdain also earned several Emmy nominations as host of a cooking-themed reality competition show on ABC, “The Taste,” and won a Creative Arts Emmy for outstanding cinematography in nonfiction programming for another travel-food show of his, “No Reservations.”

Bourdain, who started his career as a dishwasher in New York restaurants and rose to become one of the world’s best-known TV chefs and food connoisseurs, once sharing a televised meal in Vietnam with then-U.S. President Barack Obama, died on June 8.

He was found hanged in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he had been working on an upcoming episode of his program, which was in its 11th season at the time.