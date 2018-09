LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won the Emmy award on Monday for best comedy series.

70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Photo Room - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2018 - Rachel Brosnahan poses with her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." REUTERS/Mike Blake

The show stars Rachel Brosnahan as a 1950s housewife who turns to standup comedy after her husband leaves her.