LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Veep” won television’s Emmy award on Sunday for best comedy series.

69th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2017 - Julia Louis-Dreyfus. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The show on Time Warner Inc’s HBO network stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as an ambitious, self-absorbed and foul-mouthed politician.