HBO's 'Game of Thrones' wins Emmy for best drama series

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Fantasy series “Game of Thrones” won the Emmy award for best drama series on Monday.

70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2018 - Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones wins the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The show runs on premium cable network HBO, a unit of AT&T Inc (T.N).