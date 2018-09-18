FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Entertainment News
September 18, 2018 / 3:05 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' wins Emmy for best drama series

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Fantasy series “Game of Thrones” won the Emmy award for best drama series on Monday.

70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2018 - Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones wins the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The show runs on premium cable network HBO, a unit of AT&T Inc (T.N).

Reporting by Lisa Richwine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.