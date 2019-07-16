HBO sets Emmy nominations record and tops Netflix

FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - AT&T Inc’s premium cable network HBO scored a record 137 Emmy nominations, topping streaming service Netflix Inc in what has become an annual battle for bragging rights in the contest for television’s biggest awards.

A large chunk of HBO’s tally came from medieval fantasy “Game of Thrones,” which received 32 nominations, the highest total for a drama series in a single year. Limited series “Chernobyl” about the 1986 Russian nuclear disaster hauled in 19.

Netflix ranked second with 117 nominations for shows including “When They See Us,” a drama about the real-life men who became known as the Central Park Five, and comedy “Russian Doll.”

TV networks and streaming services compete feverishly for Emmy nominations, which can help draw attention to programming and bring in new viewers or subscribers.

HBO had been a longtime Emmy darling and led the nominations for 17 years. But in 2018, Netflix knocked HBO to second place by landing 112 nominations to HBO’s 108.

In the end, the networks tied with 23 Emmy wins each.