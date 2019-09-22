Factbox: Key nominations for the 2019 Emmy awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The annual Emmy awards, celebrating the best in television, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - 70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Photo Room - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2018 - Emmy awards sit before being presented to recipients. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This is Us” (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon Studios)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Studios)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“Veep” (HBO)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Escape At Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This is Us”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore, “This is Us”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape At Dannemora”

Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”

Joey King, “The Act”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Michelle Williams “Fosse/Verdon”

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio Del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon