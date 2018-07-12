Factbox: Key nominations for the 2018 Emmy awards

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nominations for the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television, were announced on Thursday.

Winners will be presented their awards at a Sept. 17 ceremony in Los Angeles that will be hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, performers on the satirical TV sketch show “Saturday Night Live.”

Following is a list of nominations in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Americans” FX

“The Crown” Netflix

“Westworld” HBO

“Game of Thrones” HBO

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Hulu

“This Is Us” NBC

“Stranger Things” Netflix

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Atlanta” FX

“Barry” HBO

“black-ish” ABC

“GLOW” Netflix

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO

“Silicon Valley” HBO

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Netflix

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” FX

“Godless” Netflix

“Patrick Melrose” Showtime

“The Alienist” TNT

“Genius: Picasso” National Geographic

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Jason Bateman “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown “This Is Us”

Ed Harris “Westworld”

Matthew Rhys “The Americans”

Milo Ventimiglia “This Is Us”

Jeffrey Wright “Westworld”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Claire Foy “The Crown”

Tatiana Maslany “Orphan Black”

Elisabeth Moss “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Keri Russell “The Americans”

Sandra Oh “Killing Eve”

Evan Rachel Wood “Westworld”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY

Donald Glover “Atlanta”

Anthony Anderson “black-ish”

Ted Danson “The Good Place”

Bill Hader “Barry”

William H. Macy “Shameless”

Larry David “Curb Your Enthusiasm

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Allison Janney “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross “black-ish”

Lily Tomlin “Grace and Frankie”

Issa Rae “Insecure”

Pamela Adlon “Better Things”

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Darren Criss “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: America Crime Story”

Benedict Cumberbatch “Patrick Melrose”

Antonio Banderas “Genius: Picasso”

Jeff Daniels “The Looming Tower”

John Legend “Jesus Christ Superstar”

Jesse Plemons “Black Mirror: USS Callister”

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Laura Dern “The Tale”

Jessica Biel “The Sinner”

Michelle Dockery “Godless”

Sarah Paulson “American Horror Story: Cult”

Edie Falco “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”

Regina King “Seven Seconds”

VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Voice”

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Project Runway”

“Top Chef”

“American Ninja Warrior”