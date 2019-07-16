HBO and 'Game of Thrones' lead nominations for television's Emmy awards

70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Photo Room - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2018 - The cast poses backstage with the Outstanding Drama Series award for "Game of Thrones." REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - HBO and its medieval fantasy series “Game of Thrones” led nominations on Tuesday television’s Emmy awards.

HBO got a leading 137 nominations, including 32 for “Game of Thrones.”

Netflix followed with 117 nominations.

Amazon Studio’s comedy “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” got 20 nominations and HBO’s “Chernobyl,” a recreation of the 1986 Russian nuclear power disaster, had 19.

The Emmy awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.