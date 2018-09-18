Sunny yellows shine on gold carpet at TV's Emmy awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Hollywood’s top TV talent stepped out in bright yellow and sparkling white gowns, jumpsuits and tuxedo jackets that complemented a gold carpet as they arrived for a too-close-to-call Emmys race on Monday.

70th Primetime Emmy Awards– Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2018 – Tatiana Maslany and Kristian Bruun. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Actresses Alison Brie, Judith Light and Tatiana Maslany all chose sunny yellow for the television industry’s highest honors, which were being handed out in a downtown Los Angeles theater on a hot late-summer day.

Bucking the heat, Light wore a slim, long-sleeved, yellow gown with a turtleneck. “Orphan Black” star Maslany wore a custom pant suit with a yellow one-shouldered top, black pants and a yellow sash cascading from her waist to the floor.

They walked a carpet that was colored gold instead of the traditional red to celebrate the Emmys 70th anniversary.

70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2018 - Alison Brie. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

White also was popular, the pick of Kristen Bell and Scarlett Johansson. “The Sinner” star Jessica Biel wore a strapless white gown with a scallop pattern and full skirt.

Men on the carpet followed suit. Sixteen-year-old “Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo donned a gold jacket, and “This is Us” actor Milo Ventimiglia’s tuxedo jacket was white. “Barry” actor Henry Winkler accented his black tux with a yellow tie.

Some of the top nominees stood out in bright colors. Actresses Rachel Brosnahan and Sandra Oh shined in red, while Elisabeth Moss wore traditional black.

Jennifer Lewis, an actress on “black-ish,” sported a red-and-black Nike sweatshirt with a sparkling silver swoosh logo, which she said was a show of support after the brand featured NFL star Colin Kaepernick in a new ad campaign. Kaepernick was the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem as a protest against racism.

“The artist’s duty is to reflect the times,” she said. “I stand up for what I feel is right.”

Slideshow (12 Images)

The late-summer heat hung over the carpet. “I’m just looking for water,” said “Barry” star Bill Hader, dressed in a black-and-white tuxedo.

“Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross picked one of the most daring outfits - a hot pink gown with a full pleated skirt and large puffy top. Ross said she spotted the Valentino gown on a runway in Paris.

Tiffany Haddish also stood out with a striped blue, red, yellow and green dress.

“Seven Seconds” star Regina King wore a bright yellow, sleek strapless gown, and comfortable shoes.

“I have on vintage Guccis that are mine,” King said. “They are broken in. They are dancing shoes.”