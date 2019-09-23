Factbox: Key winners at the 2019 Emmy awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The annual Emmy awards, celebrating the best in television, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 22, 2019. A performer sings during the In Memoriam segment of the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Fleabag” (Amazon Studios)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Bill Hader, “Barry”

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Billy Porter, “Pose”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)