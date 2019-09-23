Factbox: Key winners at the 2019 Emmy awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The annual Emmy awards, celebrating the best in television, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“Fleabag” (Amazon Studios)
“Chernobyl” (HBO)
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Will Dunham