Golden Globe awards attracts 18.6 million TV viewers: NBC

FILE PHOTO: 76th Golden Globe Awards - Photo Room - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 6, 2019 - Rami Malek (C) poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for "Bohemian Rhapsody" along with Queen's Brian May (L) and Roger Taylor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - More than 18 million Americans watched the Golden Globe movie and television awards ceremony on Sunday, slightly down from last year’s television audience, broadcaster NBC CMSCA.O said on Monday.

The 18.6 million audience for Sunday’s awards, where Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” and 1960s segregation-era road trip “Green Book” won the top movie awards, was down from the 19.0 million viewers who watched the 2018 show on television, NBC said, citing Nielsen ratings data.

NBC said the three-hour live ceremony, hosted by actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, was the most watched telecast in primetime, excluding news and sports, since the Oscars in March last year. The Golden Globes is the first major Hollywood awards show of the season.

The small audience decline also bucked a trend of sharp falls in television audiences for awards shows, including the annual Oscars and the Grammy awards for music, which in 2018 fell 15 percent or more from the prior year.

The Golden Globes nominated a slew of popular movies for awards, including superhero blockbuster “Black Panther” and Warner Bros. (T.N) romance “A Star is Born,” starring pop singer Lady Gaga in her first major role as a film actress.

“A Star is Born,” went into Sunday’s awards as the favorite for the biggest prizes but came out with just one - for Lady Gaga’s original song “Shallow” from the movie.

In a major upset, Golden Globe voters instead chose 20th Century Fox (FOXA.O) film “Bohemian Rhapsody” as the top drama film, and Rami Malek as best actor for his role as late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Lady Gaga lost the coveted best actress Golden Globe to veteran Glenn Close for her role in “The Wife.”