Gervais-hosted Golden Globes audience dips in early TV ratings data

FILE PHOTO: Actor and director Ricky Gervais performs as his character David Brent at the world premiere of his film David Brent Life on the Road in London, Britain August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

(Reuters) - More than 14 million Americans watched the Golden Globes ceremony hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais on Sunday, according to early ratings data, down from the preliminary audience for last year’s televised awards show.

Preliminary Nielsen data on Monday showed that the event broadcast live on NBC was watched by 14.76 million people, down about 6% from the early figure for 2019.

The numbers are expected to rise later on Monday when more complete data is compiled.

In 2019, final Nielsen data showed that 18.6 million Americans tuned in when actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg hosted the movie and television awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.

World War One movie “1917” and comedy “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” won the top prizes on Sunday in the first big awards show leading up to the Oscars on Feb. 9