Factbox: Key winners of the 2020 Golden Globes

(Reuters) - The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were awarded at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5.

Following is a list of key winners:

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Joaquin Phoenix - “Joker”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Renee Zellweger - “Judy”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Taron Egerton - “Rocketman”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Awkwafina - “The Farewell”

BEST DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes - “1917”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern - “Marriage Story”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Missing Link”

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“Parasite” - South Korea

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” - “Rocketman”

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

“Succession” - HBO

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

“Fleabag” - Amazon Studios

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Brian Cox - “Succession”

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Olivia Colman - “The Crown”

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Ramy Youssef - “Ramy”

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - “Fleabag”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Chernobyl” - HBO